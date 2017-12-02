BYU women’s volleyball sweeps American in first round of NCAA tournament

The No. 13 seed BYU women’s volleyball team swept American University Friday night at the Smith Fieldhouse (25-11, 25-17, 25-16) and will face Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Veronica Jones-Perry led the team with 13 kills, three digs and two aces. Mckenna Miller also contributed 11 kills and Cosy Burnett gave an additional 10.

Lyndie Haddock put up 37 assists and 10 digs for a double-double while Mary Lake had 20 digs.

The Cougars took an early lead thanks to a Jones-Perry kill before the Eagles responded with a rally which earned them an early 6-3 lead.

BYU answered with a 6-0 run that started with a kill from Miller. Two-consecutive errors by American put BYU up 11-6.

The Cougars then dominated the set, only giving up five more points and winning the set 25-11.

The Cougars controlled the second set starting with a 5-0 run. Back-to-back kills extended the lead for BYU to 9-2.

Kills from Burnett and Miller put the Cougars up by double digits at 24-13.

Later, BYU stayed at set point for four points before an attack error gave the Cougars the set 25-17.

The third set opened with three-consecutive kills to give BYU a 6-1 lead. Two more kills and an American error extended BYU’s lead to 10-3.

American struggled and was unable to score more than two points in a row in the set. BYU rallied with a 5-0 run to reach match point with a 13-point lead, but American went on to score the next five points to cut the deficit to eight at 24-16.

Miller ended the match with a kill to end to finish the sweep, which ended the Eagles’ 18-straight win streak.

The Cougars will host the second round of the NCAA tournament this weekend, facing Oregon Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. MST. Coverage is available on BYUtv and ESPN3.

Students with ROC passes will be admitted to Saturday’s game for free.