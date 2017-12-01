Things you should know today: 12/1/17

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI. The expected plea will make Flynn the first former adviser to face charges stemming from an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Republican senators are hopeful to pass their tax bill in the Senate later today after gaining a few, crucial votes from members of their party. The GOP controls the Senate, but with all 48 Democrats united in opposition, it needs at least 50 Republicans to vote for the bill; Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tiebreaking vote at that point.

President Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to officials. The move could raise tensions in the Middle East; currently, the U.S. Embassy is located in Tel Aviv. U.S. law requires the country to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem unless the president waives the requirement every six months on grounds of national security.

An independent review led by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy found that law enforcement’s response during a white nationalist rally last summer failed on multiple fronts. The report said that state and city police failed to prepare and coordinate properly.

