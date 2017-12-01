Things you should know today: 12/1/17

Former Trump adviser Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Carolyn Kaster
FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Court documents released Friday revealed that Flynn planned to plead guilty to a single count of “knowingly and willingly” making false statements to the FBI during his short stint as Trump’s national security adviser. Trump was fired last February after he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his contacts with Russian intermediaries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI. The expected plea will make Flynn the first former adviser to face charges stemming from an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

 

Wisconsin senator to back tax bill, boosting GOP hopes

J. Scott Applewhite
Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives for votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday evening, Nov. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are scrambling to change a Republican tax bill in an effort to win over holdout GOP senators and pass a tax package by the end of the year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 

Republican senators are hopeful to pass their tax bill in the Senate later today after gaining a few, crucial votes from members of their party. The GOP controls the Senate, but with all 48 Democrats united in opposition, it needs at least 50 Republicans to vote for the bill; Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tiebreaking vote at that point.

 

Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem the Israeli capital

FILE – In this March 17, 2003, file photo, an Israeli border policemen guards the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv as other Israelis line up for U.S. visas. U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is poised to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But they say he’ll likely temper the blow to his supporters by declaring the holy city as Israel’s capital. (AP Photo/Eitan Hess-Ashkenazi, File)

 

President Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to officials. The move could raise tensions in the Middle East; currently, the U.S. Embassy is located in Tel Aviv. U.S. law requires the country to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem unless the president waives the requirement every six months on grounds of national security.

 

Report finds law enforcement failed at Charlottesville rally

Steve Helber
FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy’s monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday, Dec. 1. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

 

An independent review led by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy found that law enforcement’s response during a white nationalist rally last summer failed on multiple fronts. The report said that state and city police failed to prepare and coordinate properly.

 

Man builds full-size Tie Fighter

With the new Star Wars movie set to come out later this month, Colin Furze debuted a full-scale model of a Tie Silencer from the franchise. Last year, the account posted a video of a full-size AT-AT walker.

