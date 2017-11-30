Things you should know today: 11/30/17

Russia expressed disappointment with the United States government after the U.S. pulled a Russian state-funded TV station’s credentials. The Kremlin denounced the move as a violation of media freedom and “extremely hostile act,” adding that “we are deeply disappointed.”

Marion Brown broke a confidentiality agreement to speak out about her time serving as an aide for Detroit Re. John Conyers. Brown claims that Conyers propositioned her for sex several times over the span of a decade.

North Korea released several photos of their newest intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday. Experts have analyzed the photos and suggested predictions on range, mobility and payload of the missile.