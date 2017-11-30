Things you should know today: 11/30/17

Jefferson Jarvis
Moscow mulls next move in escalating media spat with US

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of state-funded RT television network, right, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Kremlin’s first deputy chief of staff, Alexei Gromov, left, attend an exhibition marking RT’s 10th anniversary in Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin voiced dismay Thursday Nov. 30, 2017 over the withdrawal of a Russian state-funded TV station’s credentials in the U.S. and warned of a quick retaliation. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, file)

 

Russia expressed disappointment with the United States government after the U.S. pulled a Russian state-funded TV station’s credentials. The Kremlin denounced the move as a violation of media freedom and “extremely hostile act,” adding that “we are deeply disappointed.”

 

Ex-staffer claims years of harassment by US Rep. Conyers

Paul Sancya
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., leaves his home Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Detroit. Rep. Conyers is being pressured by some in Washington to resign. Rep. Conyers recently stepped down from his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee after facing allegations of sexual harassment by former staffers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 

Marion Brown broke a confidentiality agreement to speak out about her time serving as an aide for Detroit Re. John Conyers. Brown claims that Conyers propositioned her for sex several times over the span of a decade.

 

What North Korean photos say about new ballistic missile

朝鮮通信社
This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

 

North Korea released several photos of their newest intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday. Experts have analyzed the photos and suggested predictions on range, mobility and payload of the missile.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer

The new Marvel Avengers trailer came out yesterday. The movie will feature a whole slew of Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Spider Man, Black Widow, Captain America and many more.

Jefferson Jarvis

Jefferson Jarvis is a News Media major with an emphasis on print journalism. He has spent time covering the BYU baseball team and creating online content for The Universe. Jefferson is married with one child and enjoys spending time with his family. Jefferson also currently competes for the BYU track and field team as a shot putter.

