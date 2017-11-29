Things you should know today 11/29/2017

NBC News fired “Today” host Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement of Lauer’s firing at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

A Michigan sports doctor and former USA gymnastics medical staff member plead guilty to sexual assault and possession of child pornography, further acknowledging that he molested girls who sought treatment.

North Korea launched on ICBM on Wednesday that many speculate would have the ability to reach Washington and the rest of the eastern seaboard.

Croatian state TV reported Wednesday that a convicted Croat war criminal died after drinking a suspected poison immediately following the confirmation of his 20-year sentence for war crimes.

LeBron James ejected from Cavaliers-Heat game