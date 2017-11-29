Things you should know today 11/29/2017

Eric Baker
NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior

Richard Drew
FILE – In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC “Today” television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC News announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, that Lauer was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 

NBC News fired “Today” host Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement of Lauer’s firing at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

 

Michigan sports doctor pleads guilty to assaulting gymnasts

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham’s courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)

 

A Michigan sports doctor and former USA gymnastics medical staff member plead guilty to sexual assault and possession of child pornography, further acknowledging that he molested girls who sought treatment.

 

N. Korea fires ICBM it says is ‘significantly more’ powerful

Map adds Hwasong-15 range; shows missile ranges of North Korea’s arsenal; 2c x 2 3/4 inches; 96.3 mm x 69 mm;

 

North Korea launched on ICBM on Wednesday that many speculate would have the ability to reach Washington and the rest of the eastern seaboard.

 

War crimes convict reportedly dies after poison claim

In this photo provided by the ICTY on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Slobodan Praljak brings a bottle to his lips, during a Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. Praljak yelled, “I am not a war criminal!” and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges reconfirmed his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. (ICTY via AP)

 

Croatian state TV reported Wednesday that a convicted Croat war criminal died after drinking a suspected poison immediately following the confirmation of his 20-year sentence for war crimes.

 

LeBron James ejected from Cavaliers-Heat game

For the first time in his career, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was ejected from a game following a dispute over a foul call.

