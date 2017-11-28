Highlights from BYU colleges

College of Family Home and Social Sciences
- The School of Family Life welcomed Adam Rogers to their faculty this semester. Rogers research focuses on adolescents, and he hopes his research can better help parents understand their teenagers. He is currently teaching Critical Inquiry and Research Methods and will be teaching Adolescent Development next fall. He and his wife have a nine-month-old son.
Marriott School of Business
- Marriott School graduate Jason Barron recently published his book “The Visual MBA.” The book, funded through a Kickstarter campaign, is a compilation of his sketch notes from his two years in the MBA program. Barron, a father of five, started the project in the hopes of using it to pay off his student loan debts.
Library
- Students from the School of Music and Music Special Collections have been performing pieces from the library’s musical collections. The last of the four mini-concerts will start at noon on Dec. 6 in the library auditorium and will feature opera.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- BYU freshman and bass drummer Naomi Winders performed in the Macy’s 91st Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade after receiving the 14th annual Bob Hope Band Scholarship. Winders’ essay about Bob Hope won $10,000 for herself and $10,000 for her band program at Colony High School in Alaska. Macy’s and the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation have presented the scholarship every year since 2003. It’s designed to honor one outstanding band member and their school band program.
College of Humanities
- David Waddell, former assistant dean in the College of Humanities, was named inaugural manager of the new Office of Experiential Learning. He will begin the role on Dec. 1. The Office of Experiential Learning was created in response to President Kevin J Worthen’s 2016 University Conference address and the introduction of the inspiring learning initiative. According to the announcement, the initiative “aims to connect and support existing experiential learning activities across campus and promote the standards and merits of these opportunities to students, faculty and staff.” The office will be located in 2400 WSC.