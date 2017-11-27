Things you should know today: 11/27/17

Indonesian authorities ordered over 100,000 people to flee from an erupting volcano on Bail that has forced the island’s international airport to close, stranding many travelers.

Prince Harry will wed American actress Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 following months of speculation about the couple’s rumored engagement.

Following Black Friday shopping sprees, companies are hoping to capitalize even more on holiday spending with a variety of Cyber Monday sales and deals.

Disney teases “Incredibles 2” with new trailer