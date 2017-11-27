Things you should know today: 11/27/17

By
Eric Baker
-
0
176

Indonesia volcano forces mass evacuation, shuts Bali airport

Firdia Lisnawati
A view of the Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted for the second time in a week on Saturday, disrupting international flights even as authorities said the island remains safe. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

 

Indonesian authorities ordered over 100,000 people to flee from an erupting volcano on Bail that has forced the island’s international airport to close, stranding many travelers.

 

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

Matt Dunham
Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Britain’s royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

 

Prince Harry will wed American actress Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 following months of speculation about the couple’s rumored engagement.

 

Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

Mark Lennihan
FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, file photo, Amazon Prime employee Alicia Jackson hunts for items at the company’s urban fulfillment facility that have been ordered by customers, in New York. Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. And more people will be picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from smartphones and tablets is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year, Adobe said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 

Following Black Friday shopping sprees, companies are hoping to capitalize even more on holiday spending with a variety of Cyber Monday sales and deals.

 

Disney teases “Incredibles 2” with new trailer

“Incredibles 2” is slated for a release in the summer of 2018.

