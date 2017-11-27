Stolen bicycles recovered, available for reclaiming

Provo Police recovered a number of stolen bicycles while carrying out a recent search warrant. If you believe any of the following bikes belong to you, contact Sgt. Rich Christianson of BYU Police at .
- 1. Trek Slash; black and silver
- 2. Specialized Stump Jumper; red
- 3. Specialized Hard Rock; grey and yellow
- 4. Trek 3700 Series; dark blue and light blue
- 5. Haro Fugitive
- 6. Giant Anthem; silver, black and blue
- 7. Specialized SX AI; black and green
- 8. Intense UZI SLX; red, white and yellow
- 9. Huffy; yellow