Stolen bicycles recovered, available for reclaiming

By
Kaitlyn Bancroft
-
0
293

Provo Police recovered a number of stolen bicycles while carrying out a recent search warrant. If you believe any of the following bikes belong to you, contact Sgt. Rich Christianson of BYU Police at .

  • 1. Trek Slash; black and silver
  • 2. Specialized Stump Jumper; red
  • 3. Specialized Hard Rock; grey and yellow
  • 4. Trek 3700 Series; dark blue and light blue
  • 5. Haro Fugitive
  • 6. Giant Anthem; silver, black and blue
  • 7. Specialized SX AI; black and green
  • 8. Intense UZI SLX; red, white and yellow
  • 9. Huffy; yellow​
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Kaitlyn Bancroft is a junior in the news media program at Brigham Young University. She’s written for the Davis Clipper, the Deseret News, and she currently covers the police/Provo/Orem beat for the Daily Universe. She also currently helps manage the BYU ElevenNews website.

