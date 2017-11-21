We control our own happiness

Sometimes we tend to dwell in a mentality where we think, “Oh, I’ll be happy when …” and we fail to see what we have right in front of us. We think, “I’ll be happy when I finally graduate” or, “I’ll be happy when I get that job that I want” or, “I’ll be happy when I’m married.”

We often let big milestones control our happiness.

Last weekend I had the opportunity to get out of Provo for a few days and go to a friend’s cabin in Idaho. It was the fun, carefree “renewal” I needed before facing all the stress that comes with the last month of the semester —for me, my last semester of college.

I had two realizations during my weekend away:

1. I am the dictator of my own happiness.

2. Comparison truly is the thief of joy.

Though we may not be able to control what happens around us, we can control how we react. We need to recognize what we have in front of us and not wait for something better to happen. The experiences we are living now — the experiences I am having as a BYU senior — will not be repeated. We have to make the most of them!

We can choose to be happy now and not measure our happiness or joy against someone else’s.

Above all, we need to open our eyes and take advantage of the many opportunities and blessings we have been given, especially here at BYU.

We need to remember the days we prayed for what we have now.