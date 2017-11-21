BYU Student Health Center lets 25 employees go

The BYU Student Health Center let 19 full time and 6 part time employees go in November.

Todd Hollingshead, media relations manager and information manager for University Communications, said the reason for the reduction in work force was the policy change allowing students to stay on their parent’s health plans until age 26.

The BYU student health care plan is still not compliant with the Affordable Health Care Act, though Hollingshead said this had no affect on the recent reduction in force.

Hollingshead said the Student Health Center’s work load has been decreasing ever since the policy change, and they were forced to let people go after trying various ways to reduce expenses to compensate for the lost workload.

“Efforts to reduce expenses and other efforts to recover lost volume have been exhausted. The result is a restructuring of operations that required a reduction in force. Overall, 19 full-time and six part-time employees have been terminated,” Hollingshead said.

He also said all those affected have been offered pay throughout the end of the year and additional severance pay for those who are long-tenured.

Prior to the reduction in work force the health center had 108 employees, according to Hollingshead. Nurses and clinicians were among those let go.

The story will be updated as we learn more.