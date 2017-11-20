Transient camps pose complex problems for Utah County

Editor’s note: this story is paired with Utah’s homeless depend on camping.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is pushing for an ordinance to ban long-term homeless and transient camps in local canyons. The effort comes after an increase in Utah County’s transient population, according to Sgt. Wayne Keith.

The sheriff’s office proposed the ordinance to the Utah County Commission in September. They hope the ordinance will give them the power they need to discourage homeless individuals from using public property in ways they weren’t intended to be used. They also hope to establish a protocol for campsite cleanup, as there’s currently no process in place to clean trash and waste that is left in abandoned camps.

“At this time there’s not a whole lot we can do when we encounter these transient camps,” Lt. Yvette Rice told the commission.

Sheriff deputies can write citations under the code of federal regulations, but the amount of time and the difficulty of following up is challenging under the current system, according to Keith.

“We’re not federal officers,” Keith said. “If we cite these people, the likelihood that they’re going to appear in federal court is very low, which then means that we’ll have to put in a federal warrant for their arrest. It’s just not effective.”

Keith became familiar with transient camps during his time on Utah County’s canyon team. He defines transient camps as bases of criminal operation — places where drugs and stolen items are often found. He believes public safety is at the heart of the issue and said Provo Canyon has been affected the most.

“At some point you’ve got to protect the public,” Keith said. “I hate looking like the bad guy, but at some point, you’ve got to clean up these areas so other people can use them, make it safe so their kids can go up there.”