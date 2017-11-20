3 non-conference BYU basketball games to circle on your calendar

By
Jefferson Jarvis
-
0
174

As the 2017-2018 college basketball season approaches, here is a look at some of the most exciting games on the schedule for BYU this year.

1.) Alabama, 11/24 2:30 p.m. EST

It has been 60 years since BYU has faced Alabama. In the only previous meeting, the Crimson Tide was victorious beating the Cougars 77-74 in 1957. This year will be an exciting match up because there is a lot of hype around this Alabama team and their new freshman guard Collin Sexton (high school highlights above). The game will be played in the Steinberg Wellness Center as part of the Barclay’s Center Classic. Alabama is ranked No. 25 in the preseason coaches poll and is one spot out of the top 25 in the AP poll.

2.) Utah State, 12/2 7:00 p.m. MST

2015 Utah State Aggies Football Preview | CampusInsiders

BYU plays USU up in Logan this year. The Spectrum hasn’t been an easy place to win for the Cougars as they’ve gone 2-6 in Logan in the past 15 years. BYU’s all time record against the Aggies is 68-49.

3.) Utah, 12/16 9:00 p.m. MST

Ari Davis
Kyle Collinsworth and Chase Fischer defend Utah’s Brandon Taylor. The last time BYU faced the Utes the Cougars lost 83-75. (Ari Davis)

The Cougars went 11-1 against the Utes from 2007-2013 but have recently dropped three straight games. This historic rivalry game took a break last year after Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak famously requested the teams “take a cooling off period.” Both teams are excited to battle again and BYU students are happy to see the rivalry return to Provo since the last BYU/Utah game in the Marriott Center in 2014.

SHARE
Previous articleUtah’s homeless depend on camping
Next articleM.C. Escher art exhibition opens at the MOA
Jefferson Jarvis

Jefferson Jarvis is a News Media major with an emphasis on print journalism. He has spent time covering the BYU baseball team and creating online content for The Universe. Jefferson is married with one child and enjoys spending time with his family. Jefferson also currently competes for the BYU track and field team as a shot putter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR