3 non-conference BYU basketball games to circle on your calendar

As the 2017-2018 college basketball season approaches, here is a look at some of the most exciting games on the schedule for BYU this year. 1.) Alabama, 11/24 2:30 p.m. EST

It has been 60 years since BYU has faced Alabama. In the only previous meeting, the Crimson Tide was victorious beating the Cougars 77-74 in 1957. This year will be an exciting match up because there is a lot of hype around this Alabama team and their new freshman guard Collin Sexton (high school highlights above). The game will be played in the Steinberg Wellness Center as part of the Barclay’s Center Classic. Alabama is ranked No. 25 in the preseason coaches poll and is one spot out of the top 25 in the AP poll.

2.) Utah State, 12/2 7:00 p.m. MST

BYU plays USU up in Logan this year. The Spectrum hasn’t been an easy place to win for the Cougars as they’ve gone 2-6 in Logan in the past 15 years. BYU’s all time record against the Aggies is 68-49.

3.) Utah, 12/16 9:00 p.m. MST

The Cougars went 11-1 against the Utes from 2007-2013 but have recently dropped three straight games. This historic rivalry game took a break last year after Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak famously requested the teams “take a cooling off period.” Both teams are excited to battle again and BYU students are happy to see the rivalry return to Provo since the last BYU/Utah game in the Marriott Center in 2014.