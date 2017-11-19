Mormon missionary dies after being struck by car in Samoa

A Mormon missionary has died after being hit by a car in Samoa.

Elder Aaron Ahkau Matapa Patiole, 21, from the Macarthur Australia Stake, was walking with his companion when the vehicle struck him.

“With great sadness we announce the death of one of our full time missionaries,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in a statement released on Sunday morning.

Patiole has served in the Upolou, Samoa mission since December 2016. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, Samoa time, according to Deseret News.

“We are grieved by his loss and extend our prayers and love to his family and loved ones,” Hawkins said. “We pray they will be blessed with peace as they mourn the loss of this valiant young man.”