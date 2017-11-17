Things you should know today: 11/17/17

Kaleena McKell
20 injured in fire at Pennsylvania senior living community

In this image taken from video provided by WPVI-TV, a massive fire burns at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold. Emergency crews transported people from the scene. (WPVI-TV via AP)

 

At least 20 people were injured in a massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania Nov. 17. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. and by 1:30 a.m. firefighters had the flames under control.

 

Franken apologizes after woman says he kissed, groped her

Pablo Martinez Monsivais
FILE – In this July 12, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken faces a likely ethics investigation and a flurry of criticism after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her. Franken made an apology on Thursday and was the first Congress member to be involved in the recent surge of sexual misconduct allegations.

 

Iraqi forces retake the country’s last IS-held town

In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, a sign is posted at a checkpoint belonging to the Islamic State group, captured from the Iraqi Army, at the main entrance of Rawah, 175 miles (281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq. Arabic reads, “Islamic State, the Emirate of Anbar, City of Rawah.” Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 Iraqi forces have retaken the last IS-held town in the country, more than three years after the militant group stormed nearly a third of Iraqi territory.(AP Photo, File)

 

U.S.-led coalition Iraqi forces retook the last town held by the Islamic State group Nov. 17. Military units retook the town of Rawah in western Anbar province after five hours of fighting. Iraqi forces are continuing operations to regain control of Iraq’s western desert and the Syria border area.

Grandpa who snuggles preemie babies called ‘a treasure’

David Deutchman has volunteered at the NICU and PICU units at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for the past 12 years.

