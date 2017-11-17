Things you should know today: 11/17/17

At least 20 people were injured in a massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania Nov. 17. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. and by 1:30 a.m. firefighters had the flames under control.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken faces a likely ethics investigation and a flurry of criticism after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her. Franken made an apology on Thursday and was the first Congress member to be involved in the recent surge of sexual misconduct allegations.

U.S.-led coalition Iraqi forces retook the last town held by the Islamic State group Nov. 17. Military units retook the town of Rawah in western Anbar province after five hours of fighting. Iraqi forces are continuing operations to regain control of Iraq’s western desert and the Syria border area.

Grandpa who snuggles preemie babies called ‘a treasure’