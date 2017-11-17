Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and Grandma’s traditional pumpkin pie recipe that might just have you rolling out of her house in a wheelchair.

It might be you who feels like the stuffed turkey after eating a Thanksgiving meal, and we wanted to find out just how much that show-stopping stuffing really weighs you down.

We analyzed a traditional Mormon Thanksgiving meal by portion to see how many calories the average consumer eats. According to Healthline, the average woman needs to eat 2,000 calories per day to maintain her weight, and the average man needs to eat 2,500 calories per day to maintain his weight.

A Thanksgiving dinner using these Mormon recipes amounts to 2,925 calories. Use the drop down menu to find out about how many calories are specifically in these popular Mormon dishes.