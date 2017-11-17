6 extramural sports at BYU

BYU hosts 21 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) varsity athletic teams, but there are six extramural teams that have seen a lot of success over the years. Here’s a list of six extramural teams sponsored by BYU and how long they have been around. Keep an eye out for these teams:

The BYU men’s lacrosse team was founded in 1975 and the team won the national championship in 1997, 2000, 2007 and 2011. The team currently competes in the Men’s College Lacrosse Association as a member of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference.

2. Women’s Lacrosse

The BYU women’s lacrosse team was founded in 1994 and have since competed in the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates former Women’s Division Intercollegiate Association and Rocky Mountain Women’s Lacrosse League. The team did not receive any monetary support from BYU until fall 2015 but have seen much success.

3. Men’s Rugby

The BYU men’s rugby program was established in 1965. The team only has 20 losses in the last 21 years and boasts dozens of Collegiate All-Americans. The team has won a number of national championships and won 7 out of the last 8 match-ups in the annual Wasatch Cup rivalry game against the University of Utah.

4. Women’s Rugby

The BYU women’s rugby team was founded in 2000 and became an official extramural sport in 2015. The team has produced dozens of All-American and National Team Members and is highly ranked in the nation.

5. Men’s Soccer

The BYU men’s soccer team returned to the collegiate club level in 2017 after 15 years as the only collegiate semi-pro team in the Premier Development League. During the team’s previous collegiate club days between 1993 and 2001, the team won seven national titles.

6. Racquetball

The BYU racquetball team has been one of the nation’s top collegiate programs over the last 20 years, winning 13 national championships. The team consistently places in the top 5 teams in the nation.

7. BONUS — Men’s Hockey

BYU men’s hockey is not an official extramural sport, but the sport is recognized by the university.