Things you should know today: 11/16/17

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake injured dozens of people in South Korea. No deaths have been reported from the second-strongest earthquake the country has seen in decades.

Republicans in the House will vote on a tax bill Thursday while passage through the Senate hit a roadblock when Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first Republican to oppose the plan.

Three UCLA basketballs were encouraged by President Trump to thank Chinese President Xi Jinping for their release after a shoplifting incident last week. UCLA coach Steve Alford announced the three players are suspended indefinitely from the team.

Clashes between Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and leaders of the GOP continue as Moore fights allegations of sexual misconduct and some in Washington call for Moore to resign.

Peru defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the second leg of an intercontinental World Cup playoff to make its first World cup since 1982. Peru was the final country to make the tournament, which will take place next summer in Russia.