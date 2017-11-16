Things you should know today: 11/16/17

Debris from a collapsed wall is scattered in front of a kindergarten after an earthquake in Pohang, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea’s southeastern coast Wednesday afternoon, but no casualties were immediately reported. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake injured dozens of people in South Korea. No deaths have been reported from the second-strongest earthquake the country has seen in decades.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., left, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, criticizes the Republican tax reform plan while Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, listens to his opening statement as the panel begins work overhauling the nation’s tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The legislation in the House and Senate carries high political stakes for President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress, who view passage of tax cuts as critical to the GOP’s success at the polls next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republicans in the House will vote on a tax bill Thursday while passage through the Senate hit a roadblock when Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first Republican to oppose the plan.
UCLA head coach Steve Alford, right, listens as Jalen Hill reads his statement during a news conference at UCLA Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. Three UCLA NCAA college basketball players accused of shoplifting in China admitted to the crime and apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Three UCLA basketballs were encouraged by President Trump to thank Chinese President Xi Jinping for their release after a shoplifting incident last week. UCLA coach Steve Alford announced the three players are suspended indefinitely from the team.
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a revival, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Jackson, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Clashes between Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and leaders of the GOP continue as Moore fights allegations of sexual misconduct and some in Washington call for Moore to resign.
Peru’s Christian Ramos, right,. celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against New Zealand, with his teammate Alberto Rodriguez , center, during a play-off qualifying match for the 2018 Russian World Cup in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Peru won the match 2-0 and qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)
Peru defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the second leg of an intercontinental World Cup playoff to make its first World cup since 1982. Peru was the final country to make the tournament, which will take place next summer in Russia.
Joshua Ellis is the sports editor for the Universe. You can follow him on Twitter @jellis9.