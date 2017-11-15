Things you should know today: 11/15/17

A California Highway patrol officer photographs a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting rampage at the Rancho Tehama Reserve, near Corning, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. A gunman driving stolen vehicles and choosing his targets at random opened fire “without provocation” in the tiny, rural Northern California town Tuesday, killing several people, including a student at an elementary school, before police shot him dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California gunman Kevin Neal went on a rampage at the Rancho Tehama Reserve on Tuesday, in which he used a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns to shoot 14 individuals at random locations, including an elementary school, killing 4 and injuring 10.
AN armed soldier patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Zimbabwe’s army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster. (AP Photo)
For the first time, Zimbabwe is standing up against its authoritarian ruler and President, Robert Mugabe, placing Mugabe and his wife in custody and supporting a military takeover of the state broadcaster.
UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball is surrounded by reporters and photographers as he leaves Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Three UCLA basketball players–Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley–detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley return home from Shanghai to face punishment in the U.S. following being detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting.
Man battles drive-thru car wash
VIDEO
In lighter news, a car wash employee getting had an unfortunate encounter with a spinning car wash machine.
Quincy is a sports reporter for the Universe. She is studying News Media at BYU and plans to graduate this Spring.