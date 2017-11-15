Provo City Council passes harsher zoning enforcement law

The Provo City Council passed a proposed zoning enforcement law on Nov. 14 with a 5-2 vote after months of discussions in town hall meetings, open houses and city council meetings. Councilmen Dave Harding and Dave Sewell voted against the motion.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to create a tool that helps code enforcement officers in the city with the objective of enforcing the occupancy limits that are already currently in city code,” said Brian Jones, a Provo City Council attorney.

The new zoning ordinance will require each landlord to have a signed document with each adult tenant acknowledging that everyone is aware of who is living in the rental dwelling. Landlords must also must provide a copy of their rental dwelling license approval letter showing the zoning and parking restrictions for the property, and a copy of a document created by the city stating a tenant’s rights and responsibilities, Jones said.

Since many BYU students are tenants in Provo, the law will require some students to have additional paperwork from their landlords acknowledging who lives in the dwelling. The acknowledgment can be added to a rental contract, but the letter and list of rights and responsibilities will be added to the papers exchanged in a rental agreement.

Since BYU-approved housing areas are not zoned for family housing, there shouldn’t be many reasons for the city to ask for the acknowledgment letter. According to the motion, the city will only ask for the documents if they have reasonable cause to think zoning laws are being violated, which would come if someone sent in a complaint.

Another addition this ordinance adds is a stricter enforcement for breaking zoning laws. There has been a fine for breaking zoning laws, but the fine was a negligible amount compared to what a landlord can make from renting a home to multiple singles instead of a single family.

Now, the punishment for knowingly breaking a zoning law can be a class C misdemeanor for the first offense, and a class B misdemeanor for the second. This means that on the first offense, a person could be charged with up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, and on the second, up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Adam Arnett, a single professional who opposes the ordinance, said the council was likely to vote in favor of the law from his individual discussions with the city council. However, there were two points city council members and people from the public discussed changing. The first point was the time in which the enforcement was to take place.

Peter Christensen from the Utah Valley Relator’s Association said he wanted to request the council change the start date of the law, or put off the enforcement to give time to approach people and help them become educated before the law is enforced.

Harding and Sewell said they would feel better supporting the ordinance if it gave landlords and tenants until the contract needed to be renewed before actual enforcement, or if the enforcement date was changed to March 1.

However, this additional time was not granted.

“Yes, we want to be fair, we want to be compassionate, but when we delay this, we send a message that we’re not being serious about enforcing. Then we’re not being compassionate to those who have suffered probably the most — those who have been obeying the law,” said Councilwoman Kim Santiago.

The other point discussed was the use of the word ‘contract’ in the ordinance. Sewell said it was bad policy to use ‘contract’ for something which did not represent the commonly used definition of the word. Santiago responded that ‘contract’ was more recognizable, was defined in the ordinance and would be easier for the zoning enforcement officers to use.

The council voted against these motions to change the enforcement date and to change the wording, both with a 5-2 vote. Councilmen Sewell and Harding voted for the motions.

Single tenants also expressed concerns that the enforcement will be discriminatory to their demographic and that their voices were not listened to early enough in the process.

Some landlords expressed concern that they didn’t want the additional responsibilities from more regulations, that the law was also discriminatory and that they shouldn’t be challenged with criminal charges for zoning problems.

“The problem is not this ordinance, the problem is the supply (of singles’ housing) that we’ve got in our city and what we can do to make adjustments to that,” said Councilman Gary Winterton.

Tatiana Quinn is a young single professional in Provo who has been actively talking to the city council about her concerns with this ordinance. She said she has been working on a proposal to address the current zoning issues this new ordinance will be enforcing.

“January first does not give me and the other people in that boat the opportunity to address this issue, the underlying issue of the actual occupancy rule in the area. I feel like that needs to be addressed first and foremost before we talk about stronger enforcement tools,” Quinn said.

Carrie Walls, the zoning administrator for Provo, talked about her plan to inform people of the new ordinance so that enforcement on Jan. 1 will be a possibility. The zoning division of Provo Community Development drafted letters to all property managers, planned open houses on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 in the community development office and have been writing wording to go on the mayor’s blog and the Community Development webpage.