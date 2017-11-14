BYU women’s volleyball to honor three seniors

The BYU women’s volleyball team finished its last regular season road game Nov. 11 with a sweep at Portland to improve to 25-2 overall and 14-1 in West Coast Conference play.

The Cougars will finish their regular season schedule with three home games beginning Nov. 16 against San Francisco, and will honor their three seniors on Nov. 21.

All three seniors were part of the 2014 team that made it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament and agree it was one of the highlights of their time at BYU.

“The Final Four was something that was just an incredible experience,” said senior Cosy Burnett. “Just the work we put into it and the dedication it took, it convinced me that we could do it. It’s something that is a really bright spot in my career and our history and we always want to get back there.”

As an opposite hitter and middle blocker, Burnett has been a key asset since joining BYU in 2013. Burnett came into the week with 112 digs, 241 blocks and 492 kills. Before coming to Provo, she played for La Costa Canyon High School in San Diego, California, and was an ESPN Elite High School Athlete for volleyball.

Burnett said the best part of her BYU experience is “one hundred percent the relationships I have made. Some of my best friends in the entire world I have shared this court with.”

She will graduate with a degree in communications emphasizing in public relations and a technology minor. She hopes to one day breed golden retrievers and own a library card to the Library of Congress.

Senior Madeline Graham joined the team from Placer High School in Auburn, California, where she also played basketball. Since coming to Provo in 2014, Graham has been known as “Mad-Dog” to her teammates and considers the team her family.

Graham said her motto is “earn it every day.” She will graduate with a degree in neuroscience and hopes to go on to PA school.

Alohi Robins-Hardy is a setter for the Cougars. She came to BYU in 2014 and has nearly 1,000 sets to her credit. Originally from Waimanalo, Hawaii, Robins-Hardy was named the state’s 2013 Player of the Year and the 2013 Division I State Tournament MVP.

Known as “Lo” to her teammates, Robins-Hardy will finish with a degree in exercise science and hopes to have a professional volleyball career in Europe and eventually coach the sport.

The three seniors will be honored on Senior Night on Nov. 21 during the team’s final game of the regular season against Loyola Marymount. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST at the Smith Fieldhouse and the game will be broadcast on TheW.tv.