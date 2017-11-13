5 tips to get cheap flights

You have dreams of traveling the world but might feel limited by your student budget. However, a glimpse at Instagram shows not only bloggers and adventurers visiting exotic places, but other students, too. Traveling can be expensive, but here are five tools you can take advantage of to find the cheapest flights to your bucket list destinations:

1. Scott’s Cheap Flights

Scott Keyes spends his time looking up cheap flights so you don’t have. Subscribe to his email list and receive emails multiple times a week of cheap flights from cities all over the U.S. to countries all over the world. Subscribers can also customize what regions they are interested in visiting in order to get even more specific notifications.

2. Skiplagged

Skiplagged exposes the loopholes in airfare pricing, allowing users to look up flights and airlines that generally aren’t listed on other flight booking websites.

3. Flights From Home

@FlightsFromHome is an Instagram account specifically geared towards travelers looking for cheap flights from Salt Lake City to cities all around the world. Multiple posts a day show cheap flights to cities all throughout the U.S. and around the world.

4. Kayak

Kayak helps travelers search multiple travel sites at once to check the price forecast and ensure that customers get the best price for their flights, hotels and rental cars.

5. Google Flights Alerts

Google Flights has an alert system travelers can set up if there is a specific flight they are waiting to buy for the best deal they can get. Customers can save trips and sign up for email updates every time the price of their select flight goes up or down in price. When the price is right, the customer can be notified immediately.