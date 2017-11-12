The No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball team finished its final regular-season road trip this weekend with a sweep against Portland (25-13, 25-20, 25-20) Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars advanced to 25-2 and 14-1 in West Coast Conference play on the season with the win.

“When all of your hitters hit for a high clip, it’s exciting to see,” said BYU coach Heather Olmstead. “Lyndie (Haddock) and Alohi (Robins-Hardy) did a great job of getting the right hitters the ball and then everyone took smart swings. Defensively, our block was technically sound versus some really good hitters.”

Jones-Perry helped her team with 14 kills, eight digs and two aces. Miller added 13 kills and Kennedy Redding contributed five blocks. Lyndie Haddock also gave 22 assists to give her team the win.

Jones-Perry lead with two kills to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead early in the first set. A pair of kills from Miller gave the Cougars a 9-3 advantage after a 4-0 run and Jones-Perry added two more kills later in the set to make it 21-8. Haddock ended the set with a kill at 25-13.

The Cougars opened the second set with a 4-1 run before Portland responded with a 10-1 run to take an 11-5 lead.

BYU caught up and a kill from Miller helped to tie the set at 13-13. Jones-Perry followed up with a solo block and a kill to give the advantage to the Cougars at 19-15 before BYU won the set 25-20 on two Miller kills.

The third set started with a 7-4 advantage for the Cougars before the Pilots rallied with a 4-0 run to take the lead at 10-9.

However, the set was tied at 17-17 before BYU put together a 7-1 run to get to match point.

Miller sealed the set with a kill to finish the Cougars’ sweep.

BYU will return home to finish the regular season. The Cougars will face San Francisco Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. MST in the first of three-straight matches at the Smith Fieldhouse.