BYU football: Canada leads Cougars to 31-21 win over UNLV

The BYU football team defeated the UNLV Rebels 31-21 Friday in Las Vegas for its third win of the season.

Squally Canada led BYU with a career-high 213 rushing yards while freshman quarter Joe Critchlow went 14-for-22 with 160 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start for BYU.

Four different Cougars scored in the win, with Brayden El-Bakri getting the first touchdown on a 1-yard run to give BYU a 7-0 lead.

The Rebels answered with their own 1-yard touchdown run before Critchlow connected with Aleva Hifo for an 11-yard touchdown catch before halftime.

On the first play of the second half, Canada broke free for his longest run of the night, a 54-yard run into UNLV territory.

Canada finished the drive with a 2-yard run to put the Cougars ahead by 14.

UNLV answered with another touchdown but Austin Kafentzis scored his first touchdown as a BYU Cougar on an 11-yard run to give BYU a double-digit cushion.

Austin Kafentzis gets his first TD of the year on this 11-yard run. BYU up 28-14 #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/lXGQbelftJ — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) November 11, 2017

Rhett Almond added a 28-yard field goal with five minutes to play and the large BYU crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium saw the Cougars get their third win of the season.

Up next will be Senior Night against UMass on Nov. 18 for BYU. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MST and the game will be broadcast on BYUtv.