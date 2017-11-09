Timeline: The evolution of gun control in America

Gun laws are in question across the country after the recent shootings in Texas, Las Vegas and at the University of Utah. An active conversation on gun control continues about what needs to change to ensure security in America.

Utah gun laws, specifically, have historically taken a casual stance on gun control. These laws do not require purchasers to carry a permit or to register their firearms, though licensed dealers are required to perform a criminal background check before making any transactions.

The timeline below outlines how gun control has evolved throughout the history of America.