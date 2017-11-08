Former Provo mayor wins congressional election

John Curtis beat out five candidates winning the congressional seat for the Utah 3rd District on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz vacated the congressional seat on June 30, triggering a special election and inspiring Curtis and opponents to run.

Curtis celebrated his big win with the Provo community at the Provo Marriott, filling one of the conference rooms with balloons, posters and confetti.

In his celebratory speech, Curtis outlined 10 pledges regarding how he plans serve in Congress and thanked his voters and supporters.

“When I put my head on my pillow tonight, it will be as someone who has just been entrusted to be a member of the Congress of the United States of America. That is a burden I can bear only if all of you stay by my side,” Curtis said.

Riley Beck was one of many supporters in attendance at Curtis’ Election Night Party and said he was excited to see Curtis in Congress.

“It’s exciting to have someone with the character of John Curtis going to DC,” Beck said.

Beck’s brother Robert said he hopes to see “common sense” solutions from Curtis in Congress.

Third Party candidate Jim Bennett took to Facebook to congratulate Curtis on his victory.

“Congratulations to Congressman Curtis. This race has been a great experience from beginning to end. Thanks to all of you,” Bennett said on his Facebook page.

In 2018, Curtis will have to run for re-election with the regular congressional cycle despite his win tonight.

Other elections held on Nov. 7 include the Provo mayoral election and city council elections.

While the Provo mayoral election was not called on Nov. 7, the polls at 8 p.m. showed candidate Michelle Kaufusi with a lead of about 1,000 votes over Sherrie Hall-Everett. Provo is primed to have its first female mayor.

Candidate Dave Sewell holds the lead for Provo City Council with 4,989 votes.