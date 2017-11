BYU cross-country captain Rory Linkletter was named the West Coast Conference’s Runner of the Month for October after winning the Pre-Nationals Invitational and finishing fourth in the WCC Championship.

Linkletter helped lead the No. 2 Cougars to team wins at both events, including a perfect score at the WCC Championship.

BYU will next compete in the NCAA Mountain Regional Nov. 10 in Logan, Utah.