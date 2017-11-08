Michael Dunn felt uneasy as he prepared for his run in the early hours of August 14, 1994, at Grand Teton National Park. Still, Dunn’s uneasiness couldn’t keep him from this run, so he took off from his cabin.

He was an avid runner, but when Dunn saw a grizzly bear on his run that morning, he knew he couldn’t outrun the beast. The grizzly attacked, and Dunn found himself at death’s doorstep.

“If I wanted to see my wife and children again, or if I wanted to take another breath in life again, I needed help,” Dunn told Mormon Channel.

Dunn offered a prayer and played dead. Dunn doesn’t know why or how, but the bear became distracted and left.

“Surviving the bear attack made Michael resilient and adaptable to the challenges he faces,” said Michael Dunn’s wife, Linda Dunn.

Linda said the bear experience, along with converting to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18, are crucial in the depiction of the man who recently assumed the position as managing director of BYU Broadcasting.

Michael’s many work experiences prepared him to manage BYU Broadcasting.

Michael has a master’s degree in mass communication with a journalism/advertising emphasis from the University of Utah. He was a senior writer and producer for Bonneville Communications, along with working on national image campaigns for Major League Baseball and the Salvation Army.

Michael received the Emmy Award for Public Service in 1992 from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and earned many honors and awards in advertising over the years.

Michael founded and operated Dunn Communications Inc., an advertising agency and film production company, for 16 years. Most recently, Michael was the general manager of the broadcast station KUED.

Michael left work behind when President Dieter F. Uchtdorf asked him to serve as a mission president in 2013. Michael and Linda accepted the assignment and left in July 2014 to Johannesburg, South Africa with plans to return in July 2017.

Returned missionary Sean Pickup said his first impression of Michael when he arrived in South Africa was Michael’s overwhelming excitement for the new missionary and the love Michael immediately had for him.

“(Michael) is slow to judge and quick to love and see the best in someone,” Pickup said.

Michael’s daughter, Emily Rigby, shares the same view as Pickup and said she has always looked up to her father as her hero.

“Anyone that knows my dad has been impacted by him,” Rigby said. “He truly leads by example. He has so much love for those around him.”

BYU Advancement Vice President Matt Richardson reached out to Michael in South Africa at the end of 2016 about the possibility of working for BYU when Michael returned from South Africa in July.

Michael video conferenced from Africa in January with BYU President Kevin J Worthen, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Dallin H. Oaks from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He assumed the conversation would be about the position at BYU Broadcasting — the one he thought he would take in July. The position was instead to begin immediately, approximately six months ahead of schedule.

“We’re so flattered by this opportunity, but we really want to stay,” Michael told Elder Oaks, Elder Holland and President Worthen. “We love our missionaries and our mission.”

Elder Oaks said they knew Michael and Linda loved their mission in Africa but Michael was needed a lot more at BYU Broadcasting at this time, Michael said.

Elder Oaks told him the position was a job first and a church assignment second because the nature of the job is tied to mission of the church.

“I don’t know how I can do this, though, because I am so invested in what I’m doing right now,” Michael said he felt when asked to leave his mission.

Michael said everyone was understanding of his feelings and the circumstances, even though the position desperately needed to be filled because Derek Marquis had already stepped down as managing director of BYU Broadcasting.

Michael said Elder Oaks told him to instead report in April to BYU Broadcasting, giving Michael and Linda 90 more days to finish conferences and meetings with their missionaries before they left.

“I think they anticipated that because they hired an interim director here, Steve Lund,” Michael said.

Lund is the CEO of Nu Skin, and Michael said he was working both positions from January to April until Michael could take over at BYU Broadcasting.

“We came home on a Thursday, and by Monday, I was at work,” Michael said.

Coming directly to BYU Broadcasting from his mission has its advantages. He said losing a sense of purpose after returning from a mission is something many mission presidents and missionaries struggle with, but Michael was fortunate to have something new to put his efforts toward.

Linda said he never does anything partial, and Rigby agreed.

“He always expects the best from himself,” Rigby said.

Michael said he was surprised and delighted with the skill and talent level at BYU Broadcasting, and is excited for what the future holds in store for the organization.

“What the church is doing with BYU Broadcasting is very ambitious, audacious even,” he said.