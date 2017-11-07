Things you should know today: 11/7/17

Air Force admits fault in reporting shooter’s past crimes
The gunman who killed 26 congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, Nov. 5 had a history of domestic violence and was able to buy weapons because the Air Force failed to submit his criminal history to the FBI, which is required by military rules.
S. Koreans demonstrate to show support, disapproval of Trump
Pro- and anti-Trump protesters have been demonstrating in anticipation of President Trump’s visit. The pro-Trump camp likes Trump’s crackdown-stance on North Korea, which has been testing nuclear weapons and missiles in recent months. The anti-Trump camp worries that the American president is increasing the risk of war with North Korea that could cost thousands of South Korean lives.
Florida State becomes 3rd university to suspend Greek life
Florida State is the third university to suspend Greek life this year due to alcohol-related tragedies. Penn State and Louisiana State have issued similar suspensions after hazing deaths occurred in fraternities on their campuses.
Voters in New Jersey and Virginia to pick new governors
In the Virginia gubernatorial election today, voters will choose between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. In New Jersey, the unpopular Republican Gov. Chris Christie will be replaced by either Democrat Phil Murphy or Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
Flower girl falls asleep on the job
Weddings can be stressful events and sometimes a quick nap is the perfect relaxer.