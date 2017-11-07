Things you should know today: 11/7/17

Air Force admits fault in reporting shooter’s past crimes

Meredith Cooper, of San Antonio, Texas, and her 8-year-old daughter, Heather, visit a memorial of 26 metal crosses near First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Monday Nov. 6, 2017. The gunman of a deadly shooting at the small-town Texas church had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of First Baptist, before the attack, authorities said Monday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The gunman who killed 26 congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, Nov. 5 had a history of domestic violence and was able to buy weapons because the Air Force failed to submit his criminal history to the FBI, which is required by military rules.

S. Koreans demonstrate to show support, disapproval of Trump

A huge mask of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed with letters “No War” near the venue for an anti-war rally in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. South Korean police were on high alert in Seoul on Tuesday to monitor protests by both critics and supporters of President Donald Trump as the U.S. leader arrived in the country amid concerns over North Korea’s nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Pro- and anti-Trump protesters have been demonstrating in anticipation of President Trump’s visit. The pro-Trump camp likes Trump’s crackdown-stance on North Korea, which has been testing nuclear weapons and missiles in recent months. The anti-Trump camp worries that the American president is increasing the risk of war with North Korea that could cost thousands of South Korean lives.

Florida State becomes 3rd university to suspend Greek life

In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2017, Florida State University’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house near the FSU campus in Tallahassee, Fla., is viewed. Florida State President John Thrasher announced during a news conference at FSU on Monday the suspension of all Greek life activities at the university following the death at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge. (Joe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

Florida State is the third university to suspend Greek life this year due to alcohol-related tragedies. Penn State and Louisiana State have issued similar suspensions after hazing deaths occurred in fraternities on their campuses.

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia to pick new governors

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno talks to reporters after participating in a gubernatorial debate against Democratic nominee Phil Murphy at William Paterson University in Wayne, N.J. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm’s length. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

In the Virginia gubernatorial election today, voters will choose between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. In New Jersey, the unpopular Republican Gov. Chris Christie will be replaced by either Democrat Phil Murphy or Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Flower girl falls asleep on the job

