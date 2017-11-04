The No. 10 BYU women’s volleyball team beat Saint Mary’s in four sets (25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18) Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse.

Veronica Jones-Perry led the team with 24 kills, six digs and one ace.

Kennedy Redding added 10 kills and nine blocks while Lyndie Haddock had eight digs, four blocks and an incredible 48 assists.

The Cougars improve to 23-2, 12-1 in conference play and remain tied with San Diego atop the WCC.

Jones-Perry opened the game with five kills, giving BYU a 10-1 advantage in the first set. Saint Mary’s responded and narrowed the lead to six with an ace at 14-8. BYU pushed its lead back to double digits with another Jones-Perry kill at 21-11 and went on to win the set 25-15 on another kill.

The second set was closer as BYU and Saint Mary’s battled back and forth. Neither team held a lead greater than two points in the set.

Back-to-back aces from Burnett gave BYU the lead at 8-6 before an additional two kills came from Jones-Perry to give the Cougars their first three-point lead at 13-10.

BYU carried this lead through the rest of the set and ended it on a block by Jones-Perry and Redding, winning 25-18 to take a 2-0 set advantage.

BYU went on a 5-0 run to take the lead at 12-10 and back-to-back aces from Burnett gave the Cougars a 20-17 advantage. However, it was the Gaels who pulled ahead to take the set at 25-23.

A 4-0 run and back-to-back kills by Jones-Perry gave BYU an early 5-3 lead in the fourth set. They followed soon after with another 4-0 run, with kills by Danelle Stetler and Burnett. A kill by Redding ended the Cougars’ third 4-0 run, giving them a 17-9 advantage. A Burnett kill sealed the set 25-18 to give BYU its 12th win in league play.

BYU will travel to Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 9, to face Gonzaga.