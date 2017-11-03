Things you should know today: 11/3/17

People walk carrying lit candles along Hudson River during a vigil and memorial march near the crime scene to remember the victims of the recent truck attack on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in New York. A man in a rental truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and seriously injuring others in what the mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
New Yorkers held a candlelight vigil near the crime scene where a rental truck killed at least eight and wounded several others in what has been described as a “particularly cowardly act of terror.”
President Donald Trump holds an example of what a new tax form may look like during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican lawmakers unveiled their new tax plan that aims to lower taxes for corporations and individuals while also removing specific deductions for home-owners and those with steep medical bills.
FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2011, file photo, then-Rep. Mary Bono, R-Calif., listens at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington. One current and three former female members of Congress tell The Associated Press they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House. For years Bono endured the increasingly suggestive comments from a fellow lawmaker in the House. But when the congressman approached her on the House floor and told her he’d been thinking about her in the shower, she’d had enough. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Three female former lawmakers have shared their experiences with sexual harassment in Congress amidst allegations and investigations into inappropriate behavior across Hollywood and the business world.
