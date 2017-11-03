Things you should know today: 11/3/17

New Yorkers held a candlelight vigil near the crime scene where a rental truck killed at least eight and wounded several others in what has been described as a “particularly cowardly act of terror.”

Republican lawmakers unveiled their new tax plan that aims to lower taxes for corporations and individuals while also removing specific deductions for home-owners and those with steep medical bills.

Three female former lawmakers have shared their experiences with sexual harassment in Congress amidst allegations and investigations into inappropriate behavior across Hollywood and the business world.

Channing Tatum tells his daughter he ate her Halloween candy