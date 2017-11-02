Things you should know today: 11/2/17

Colorado authorities are searching for a suspect who killed two men and a women with a handgun in a suburban Walmart Wednesday night. Security footage helped identify the suspect as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who fled by car before the police arrived.
A previously unpublished Russian digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press indicated he hackers responsible for disrupting the U.S. presidential election had also targeted the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and many others of interest to the Kremlin. The operation reveals the close ties between the hackers and the Russian government.
Carlos Correa proposes to his girlfriend after the Houston Astros win the World Series
After beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the World Series, Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez.