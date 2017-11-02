Things you should know today: 11/2/17

Scientists found a hidden chamber 30 meters deep in Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. This is the first discovery of its kind since the 19th century; the purpose of the chamber is currently unknown.

Colorado authorities are searching for a suspect who killed two men and a women with a handgun in a suburban Walmart Wednesday night. Security footage helped identify the suspect as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who fled by car before the police arrived.

A previously unpublished Russian digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press indicated he hackers responsible for disrupting the U.S. presidential election had also targeted the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and many others of interest to the Kremlin. The operation reveals the close ties between the hackers and the Russian government.