Things you should know today: 11/2/17

By
Kaleena McKell
-
0
85

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, policemen are silhouetted against the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt. Scientists have found a previously undiscovered hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century. In a report published in the journal Nature on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, an international team says the 30-meter (yard) void deep within the pyramid is situated above the Grand Gallery, and has a similar cross-section. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Scientists found a hidden chamber 30 meters deep in Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. This is the first discovery of its kind since the 19th century; the purpose of the chamber is currently unknown.

3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; police name suspect

Helen H. Richardson
Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Colorado authorities are searching for a suspect who killed two men and a women with a handgun in a suburban Walmart Wednesday night. Security footage helped identify the suspect as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who fled by car before the police arrived.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide, beyond US election

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Hillary Clinton, the logo of the defense contractor Lockheed Martin, and former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky; middle row from left, tanks at a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington; bottom row from left, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former NATO Supreme Commander Wesley Clark and Maria Alekhina of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot. These people and organizations were among the thousands targeted by the hacking group Fancy Bear, which disrupted the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Fancy Bear had ambitions well beyond Clinton’s campaign, according to a previously unpublished digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo)

A previously unpublished Russian digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press indicated he hackers responsible for disrupting the U.S. presidential election had also targeted the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and many others of interest to the Kremlin. The operation reveals the close ties between the hackers and the Russian government.

Carlos Correa proposes to his girlfriend after the Houston Astros win the World Series

After beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the World Series, Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez.

