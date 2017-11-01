Things you should know today: 11/1/17

NY gov says truck attack suspect was radicalized in US
New York’s governor revealed Wednesday that the Uzbek immigrant accused of running down people on a bike path was radicalized while in the U.S.
Police scour for details leading to Utah student’s slaying
Authorities are still working to understand how Austin Boutain, the man accused of killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, made his way to Utah after being released from an Alabama prison.
Trump pressing for tougher immigration based on ‘merit’
President Trump continued to push for a “merit based immigration” system in light of the deadly attack in New York that took place on Tuesday.
Dodgers beat Verlander to force Game 7
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied behind a strong start by Rich Hill and support from the bullpen to secure a Game 6 victory against the Astros. The final and deciding game of the series will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1.