Things you should know today: 11/1/17

Eric Baker
NY gov says truck attack suspect was radicalized in US

A police officer stands near a vehicle, left, inside a perimeter in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Passaic, N.J. Police investigating a rented Home Depot truck’s deadly rampage down a bike path near New York’s World Trade Center have surrounded the white Toyota minivan with Florida plates parked in the lot. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York’s governor revealed Wednesday that the Uzbek immigrant accused of running down people on a bike path was radicalized while in the U.S.

Police scour for details leading to Utah student’s slaying

This undated photo provided by University of Utah shows ChenWei Guo, a student killed in an attempted carjacking near campus Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police swarmed rugged mountain foothills near the University of Utah Tuesday, Oct. 31, searching for Austin Boutain, suspected of killing Guo while on the run after another homicide in Colorado. (University of Utah via AP)

Authorities are still working to understand how Austin Boutain, the man accused of killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, made his way to Utah after being released from an Alabama prison.

Trump pressing for tougher immigration based on ‘merit’

In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump continued to push for a “merit based immigration” system in light of the deadly attack in New York that took place on Tuesday.

Dodgers beat Verlander to force Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied behind a strong start by Rich Hill and support from the bullpen to secure a Game 6 victory against the Astros. The final and deciding game of the series will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

