Things you should know today: 10/31/2017

Hayden Wise
Gunman on run after fatal carjacking near University of Utah

Rick Egan
Police officers search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

The University of Utah canceled Tuesday classes after a shooting near campus Monday night. The suspected gunman is still at large.

Crews scramble to restore power to Northeast after storm

Robert F. Bukaty
Lights from automobile traffic leave trails on a street in Freeport, Maine, where most outlet shopping stores are closed due to a severe storm knocked out electricity, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The severe storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept through the Northeast early Monday, knocking out power for nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses and forcing hundreds of schools to close in New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

1.5 million homes and businesses are out of power Monday after a severe storm ripped through northern New England.

Catalan leader says he is seeking safety outside Spain

Olivier Matthys
Sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont arrives for a press conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Puigdemont arrived in Brussels on Monday, the same day that Spanish prosecutors announced they were seeking rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges against deposed Catalan officials, including the ex-regional leader. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Catalonia leader, Carles Puigdemont, sought refuge in Brussels after Spain blocked the bid for Catalan independence.

Trump Hosts Halloween Event on Saturday, Oct. 27th, 2017

President Trump was not overly impressed with a guest’s T-rex costume. Video from NBC News’ Twitter Feed.

