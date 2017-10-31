Things you should know today: 10/31/2017

Gunman on run after fatal carjacking near University of Utah
The University of Utah canceled Tuesday classes after a shooting near campus Monday night. The suspected gunman is still at large.
Crews scramble to restore power to Northeast after storm
1.5 million homes and businesses are out of power Monday after a severe storm ripped through northern New England.
Catalan leader says he is seeking safety outside Spain
Catalonia leader, Carles Puigdemont, sought refuge in Brussels after Spain blocked the bid for Catalan independence.
Trump Hosts Halloween Event on Saturday, Oct. 27th, 2017
WATCH: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House https://t.co/aTbkA9auMu— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2017
President Trump was not overly impressed with a guest’s T-rex costume. Video from NBC News’ Twitter Feed.