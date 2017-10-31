Highlights from BYU colleges

Utah Supreme Court Justices Christine M. Durham and Constandinos Himonas visited BYU Law School’s American Constitution Society Student Chapter on Oct. 10 to speak on diversity in the law. Himonas said the more diverse any decision-making group can be, especially within the law, the less likely bias will influence the outcome.

Durham shared her experience of being the “super minority” as a woman throughout her legal education and practice in the early 1970s. She discussed the implicit biases all people acquire during their lives and ways to change them.