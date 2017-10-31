What Provo voters need to know on election day

Utah’s Third Congressional District will hold a special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz R-Utah on Nov. 7. This date coincides with general municipal elections including those for Provo Mayor and Provo City Council.

Here’s what voters need to know about the special election and how to vote.

Why a special election?

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz served on Utah’s Third Congressional District from 2009-2017, and Chaffetz officially resigned from office on June 30.

The U.S. Constitution requires state governors to hold a special election to fill any congressional vacancies. This is the first congressional resignation in Utah’s history.

Regular Congressional elections will still be held in 2018, meaning the special election will determine Utah’s representative in congress for the next year leading up to the general elections.

Candidate platforms

Click on each candidate’s image or name to learn more about their platform.

Who can vote?

According to the Utah County Clerk’s website, Utah voters must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Reside in Utah at least 30 days before the election.

Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

Not be a convicted felon currently incarcerated for a felony.

How to register

Voters can register in several ways.

Register to vote online with a valid Utah driver license at least seven days before the election date at vote.utah.gov.

Register to vote in person at the county clerk’s office in room 3100 at 100 East Center Street in Provo. This must be done seven days prior to the election.

Register to vote by printing and completing a voter registration form at least 30 days before the election. It should be submitted to the county clerk’s office.

How to vote

Utah County will be holding both the congressional and municipal elections entirely by mail. Voters should request a mail-in ballot from the Utah County Election Office at 801-851-8128 no later than Oct. 31.

The ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 6 if sent by mail, or may be dropped at an election box or the Utah County Clerk’s office on Election Day. No postage is required, but mail-in ballots must be signed and sealed.

Voters may still vote provisionally in the case they lost/did not receive a mail-in ballot. This will take place at the Voter Service Center at the Provo City Recreation Center (320 West 500 North) from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Voters must be registered and bring current state-issued identification, or two documents showing their current address. A drop box for mail-in ballots will also be available at the Voter Service Center.

Things to know

Voters will need to re-register to vote if they have changed their name, moved to a new address, or wish to change their party affiliation. Students who live out of state and register to vote in Utah will give up their home state residency by doing so.