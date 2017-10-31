What Provo voters need to know on election day

By
Eleanor Cain
-
0
50
Steve Griffin
Kathie Allen, Jim Bennett and John Curtis address audience at Congressional Debate. The special election for the Utah 3rd Congressional District will take place on Nov. 7 (Steve Griffin).

Utah’s Third Congressional District will hold a special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz R-Utah on Nov. 7. This date coincides with general municipal elections including those for Provo Mayor and Provo City Council.

Here’s what voters need to know about the special election and how to vote.

Why a special election?

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz served on Utah’s Third Congressional District from 2009-2017, and Chaffetz officially resigned from office on June 30.

The U.S. Constitution requires state governors to hold a special election to fill any congressional vacancies. This is the first congressional resignation in Utah’s history.

Regular Congressional elections will still be held in 2018, meaning the special election will determine Utah’s representative in congress for the next year leading up to the general elections.

Candidate platforms

Click on each candidate’s image or name to learn more about their platform.

Sherrie Hall Everett

Sherrie Hall Everett
Sherrie Hall Everett is one of the candidates running for Provo mayor. Everett hopes to create a community that is “better than ever.” (Sherrie Hall Everett)

Michelle Kaufusi

Michelle Kaufusi is one of the candidates for Provo mayor. She was born and raised in Provo and has served on a total of 11 city boards. (Michelle Kaufusi)

Kathie Allen

Dr. Kathie Allen is the democratic nominee for Utah’s Third District Congressional race. Prior to entering the race for the congressional seat, Allen practiced medicine for 30 years. (Daniel Friend)

Jim Bennett

Jim Bennett represents the newly formed United Utah Party as a third party candidate in Utah’s Third Congressional District race. Bennet said he believes the best way to impact change in Congress is to bring in a new voice and present centrist values. (Jim Bennett Facebook)

John Curtis

U.S. Congressional Candidate John Curtis is Provo mayor, a business entrepreneur and a father of six. His key platform points are healthcare, immigration and tax reform. (Gina Robie)

Who can vote?

According to the Utah County Clerk’s website, Utah voters must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Reside in Utah at least 30 days before the election.
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.
  • Not be a convicted felon currently incarcerated for a felony.

How to register

Voters can register in several ways.

  • Register to vote online with a valid Utah driver license at least seven days before the election date at vote.utah.gov.
  • Register to vote in person at the county clerk’s office in room 3100 at 100 East Center Street in Provo. This must be done seven days prior to the election.
  • Register to vote by printing and completing a voter registration form at least 30 days before the election. It should be submitted to the county clerk’s office.

How to vote

Utah County will be holding both the congressional and municipal elections entirely by mail. Voters should request a mail-in ballot from the Utah County Election Office at 801-851-8128 no later than Oct. 31.

The ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 6 if sent by mail, or may be dropped at an election box or the Utah County Clerk’s office on Election Day. No postage is required, but mail-in ballots must be signed and sealed.

Voters may still vote provisionally in the case they lost/did not receive a mail-in ballot. This will take place at the Voter Service Center at the Provo City Recreation Center (320 West 500 North) from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Voters must be registered and bring current state-issued identification, or two documents showing their current address. A drop box for mail-in ballots will also be available at the Voter Service Center.

Things to know

Voters will need to re-register to vote if they have changed their name, moved to a new address, or wish to change their party affiliation. Students who live out of state and register to vote in Utah will give up their home state residency by doing so.

