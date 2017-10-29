The BYU women’s soccer team beat Portland 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Merlo Field in Portland, Oregon.

With this victory, the Cougars, who are now 7-6-4, are above the .500 mark for the first time this season. They are now 4-2-1 in West Coast Conference play, this being their second-straight conference win.

“I loved the way we came out,” said coach Jennifer Rockwood. “They are having fun and working hard and we want to finish the season strong.”

BYU’s only goal came in the second half when Elise Flake put the ball in the back of the net off a feed from Mikayla Colohan in the 68th minute.

The Cougars had failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities in the first half, including shots from Nadia Gomes and Danika Bowman that missed high.

With only two games left in the season, BYU has been eliminated from a chance at a sixth-straight WCC championship.

The Cougars’ next match will be Nov. 2 against San Francisco. The game will begin at 8 p.m. MDT and can be seen on TheW.tv and heard on Sirius XM 143 or ESPN 960 AM.

The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was postponed due to poor air quality in the Bay Area caused by wildfires in the area.