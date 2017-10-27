Things you should know today: 10/27/17

The toddler who was found dead in a drain in suburban Dallas was healthy and happy a year ago when she met her new parents according to the manager of the orphanage from which Sherin Mathews was adopted.

President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of documents concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy citing that these records could cause “potentially irreversible harm.”

The mother of a woman lost at sea never gave up hope as she was able to finally speak to her daughter again after more than five months.

Flacco forced from game following concussion