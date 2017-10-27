Mormon Newsroom released a statement concerning changes to the General Conference schedule, beginning in April of 2018:

In a message sent to Church leadership and to be read in worship services throughout the world, the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes for future general conferences.

The letter states that “beginning in April 2018, the general women’s session will no longer be held on the Saturday preceding the other sessions of general conference. Rather, the general priesthood and general women’s sessions will each be held annually, with the general priesthood session being in April and the general women’s session being in October.” It continues, “These meetings will originate from the Conference Center on Saturday evening following the morning and afternoon sessions of the conference.”

According to the letter, consolidating general conference sessions into one weekend furthers Church efforts “of reducing and simplifying the work of the Church and the demands made upon leaders and members.”