BYU students attend first World Series in Los Angeles since 1988

Two BYU students took a break from their busy schedules and traveled to Southern California to watch the first World Series game held in Los Angeles since 1988.

Hannah Cox, a freshman studying pre-medical laboratory science, grew up in Utah but has been a Dodgers fan since she was a little girl. She was indoctrinated by her mother, whose family owned season tickets to the Dodgers while growing up in the Los Angeles area.

Cox had always dreamed of going to a World Series game. With the Dodgers making quick work of their opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs, she knew this year was her shot.

“I was determined to get tickets,” Cox said, “(but) issues arose with which game I should go to, and if I should actually go because of scheduling conflicts and ticket prices that had skyrocketed.”

Luckily, prices dropped slightly right before the series began, and she was able to secure tickets for herself and her mother. They flew out the morning of Game 1 but were in their seats well before the first pitch.

For Alexander Ward, a senior studying computer science, a love for the Dodgers has been in his family for generations. His grandfather Dave Bentz had season tickets to the Dodgers since they moved to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in the late 50s until he passed away earlier this year.

“I and all of my cousins are huge fans because of my grandpa,” Ward said. “I wish he could’ve seen (the Dodgers) make it to the Series again but I’m glad that I got to share it with the rest of my family.”

Ward grew up in La Cañada, California, just 15 minutes from Dodger Stadium, and he too had dreamed of the day when his favorite team would return to the fall classic. His family was able to secure tickets to Game 1 fairly easily because of a priority given to season ticket holders.

The Dodgers, who are facing the Houston Astros in the World Series, won the first game 3-1, which Cox and Ward witnessed first hand.

“It was incredible,” Ward said of his experience. “To see the Dodgers win a game in the World Series is something I will never forget.”

Both students were back in Provo by the following day so they wouldn’t miss any morclasses.

While it was a quick trip and cost a bit of money, Cox said she has no regrets.

“The World Series atmosphere was all I could ever dream of,” she said.