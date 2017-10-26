Things you should know today: 10/26/17

Although the Trump administration declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, no new dollars will be budgeted to fight the issue that kills 142 Americans each day.

A fireworks factory in Indonesia went up in flames on Thursday and killed at least 47 people and injured dozens. Most of the fatalities were female workers who were locked inside.

The European Central Bank plans to slow down its bond-buying stimulus program. Eventually the amount put into bond purchases will be cut in half, dropping from 60 billion euros per month to 30 billion.

Astros, Dodgers display record-setting power in extras