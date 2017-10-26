Things you should know today: 10/26/17

By
Jefferson Jarvis
-
0
96

Officials say Trump’s opioid emergency won’t mean new money

Patrick Sison
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

 

Although the Trump administration declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, no new dollars will be budgeted to fight the issue that kills 142 Americans each day.

 

Explosion, inferno at Indonesia fireworks factory kills 47

Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tangerang, on the outskirt of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The explosion and raging fire killed a number of people and injured dozens, police said. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

 

A fireworks factory in Indonesia went up in flames on Thursday and killed at least 47 people and injured dozens. Most of the fatalities were female workers who were locked inside.

 

European Central Bank unveils plan to ease off stimulus

Michael Probst
The lights in the offices of the European Central Bank shine in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The governing council of the ECB will meet on Thursday.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

 

The European Central Bank plans to slow down its bond-buying stimulus program. Eventually the amount put into bond purchases will be cut in half, dropping from 60 billion euros per month to 30 billion.

 

Astros, Dodgers display record-setting power in extras

Watch the fantastic finish to game two of the World Series in which the two teams hit a combined five home runs in extra innings.

SHARE
Previous articleEuropean Central Bank unveils plan to ease off stimulus
Jefferson Jarvis
Jefferson Jarvis is a News Media major with an emphasis on print journalism. He has spent time covering the BYU baseball team and creating online content for The Universe. Jefferson is married with one child and enjoys spending time with his family. Jefferson also currently competes for the BYU track and field team as a shot putter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR