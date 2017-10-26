Things you should know today: 10/26/17

Officials say Trump’s opioid emergency won’t mean new money
Although the Trump administration declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, no new dollars will be budgeted to fight the issue that kills 142 Americans each day.
Explosion, inferno at Indonesia fireworks factory kills 47
A fireworks factory in Indonesia went up in flames on Thursday and killed at least 47 people and injured dozens. Most of the fatalities were female workers who were locked inside.
European Central Bank unveils plan to ease off stimulus
The European Central Bank plans to slow down its bond-buying stimulus program. Eventually the amount put into bond purchases will be cut in half, dropping from 60 billion euros per month to 30 billion.
Astros, Dodgers display record-setting power in extras
Watch the fantastic finish to game two of the World Series in which the two teams hit a combined five home runs in extra innings.