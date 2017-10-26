BYU news media students win National Newspaper Association awards

Students working for The Daily Universe compete against students nationwide in a number of contests each year. BYU students won the General Excellence Award in the 2017 College Division of the National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, among a number of other first place finishes.
BYU won first place in four categories, took home a second and third place finish in two categories, and received honorable mentions in four other categories.
First Place:
- Video Journalism
- Best Newspaper Web Site
- Best Environmental Story/Series: Theresa Davis, Bears Ears National Monument
- Best Obituary Tribute: Nate Cunningham, LaVell Edwards dies at 86
Second Place:
- Best Breaking News: Universe staff, Campus sexual assault protest
Third Place:
- Best Local News Coverage: based on two full editions of the Universe
Honorable Mention:
- Best Use of Photos
- Best Feature Photo
- Best Sports Section
- Best Feature Series