BYU news media students win National Newspaper Association awards

Kaleena McKell
(Dani Jardine)

Students working for The Daily Universe compete against students nationwide in a number of contests each year. BYU students won the General Excellence Award in the 2017 College Division of the National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, among a number of other first place finishes.

BYU won first place in four categories, took home a second and third place finish in two categories, and received honorable mentions in four other categories.

First Place:

Second Place:

Third Place:

  • Best Local News Coverage: based on two full editions of the Universe

Honorable Mention: 

  • Best Use of Photos
  • Best Feature Photo
  • Best Sports Section
  • Best Feature Series​

