BYU news media students win National Newspaper Association awards

Students working for The Daily Universe compete against students nationwide in a number of contests each year. BYU students won the General Excellence Award in the 2017 College Division of the National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, among a number of other first place finishes.

BYU won first place in four categories, took home a second and third place finish in two categories, and received honorable mentions in four other categories.

First Place:

Video Journalism

Best Newspaper Web Site

Best Environmental Story/Series: Theresa Davis, Bears Ears National Monument

Best Obituary Tribute: Nate Cunningham, LaVell Edwards dies at 86

Second Place:

Best Breaking News: Universe staff, Campus sexual assault protest

Third Place:

Best Local News Coverage: based on two full editions of the Universe

Honorable Mention: