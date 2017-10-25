Things you should know today: 10/25/17

Trump portrays himself as aggrieved party in dossier matter

J. Scott Applewhite
FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, attorney Marc Elias, one of several lawyers who appeared in the in the case of Wittman v. Personhuballah, stands on the plaza of the Supreme Court in Washington. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on Oct. 24, 2017, to The Associated Press. The person says the arrangement, first reported by The Washington Post, was coordinated by a lawyer for the campaign and the DNC and his law firm. That lawyer, Marc Elias, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for political research into Donald Trump that produced a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia, which the FBI is working to corroborate. President Trump responded to this by calling it “phony stuff”. He also posted a quote on Twitter that he attributed to Fox News, which suggested that he is the victim in this ordeal.

New screenings for US-bound passengers on global airlines

Adam Scheck
FILE – In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 file photo, an Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is starting new screening procedures for U.S.-bound passengers following it receiving “new security guidelines” from American authorities. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck, File)

Long-haul carriers Air France, Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa all agreed to run security interviews of all passengers on U.S.-bound flights starting Thursday. The airlines have different methods as to how the interviews will take place, such as having forms for travelers to fill out to being questioned by airline employees.

US suspects Niger villager betrayed Army troops

These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga. A senior U.S. defense official says the military suspects that American special forces were ambushed in Niger after someone in the village they visited told enemy fighters they were in the area. The Army Green Berets and about 30 Niger forces stopped in a village for an hour or two to get food and water after conducting an overnight reconnaissance mission. All four were killed in Niger, when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group. (U.S. Army via AP)

A joint U.S.-Niger team was ambushed on a routine mission to meet local tribal leaders and work with the Niger forces, leaving four Americans dead. A senior defense official disclosed that the U.S. military believes someone in a Niger village may have tipped off attackers to the presence of the U.S.-Niger forces in the area, resulting in the fatal ambush.

Grumpy husky sings along to popular “Annie” song

