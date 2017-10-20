Things you should know today: 10/20/17

Los Angeles secured a trip to the World Series after Enrique Hernandez homered three times and drove in a record seven runs. Hernandez came through with a stunning performance despite concerns about his native Puerto Rico.

A new study indicates environmental pollution is killing more people each year than war and violence, smoking, hunger, natural disasters, and more than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. Pollution-related death and sickness contribute to approximately $4.6 trillion in annual losses worldwide as well.

A large plague outbreak in Madagascar has killed 94, according to the World Health Organization said Friday. The plague is endemic in Madagascar, but the plague has reached the two biggest cities for the first time in this year’s outbreak. More than 70 percent of the cases are pneumonic plague.

