Things you should know today: 10/20/17

Emotional Hernandez has 3 HRs, lifts Dodgers to World Series

Matt Slocum
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez celebrates with his teammates celebrate after Game 5 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles secured a trip to the World Series after Enrique Hernandez homered three times and drove in a record seven runs. Hernandez came through with a stunning performance despite concerns about his native Puerto Rico.

Study finds pollution is deadlier than war, disaster, hunger

Rafiq Maqbool
Morning smog envelops the skyline in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people and costing the world $4.6 trillion a year, a toll exceeding that of wars, smoking, hunger or natural disasters. One out of every six premature deaths in the world in 2015, about 9 million, could be attributed to disease from toxic exposure, according to a major study released Thursday in The Lancet medical journal. Asia and Africa are the regions putting the most people at risk, the study found, while India tops the list of individual countries. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A new study indicates environmental pollution is killing more people each year than war and violence, smoking, hunger, natural disasters, and more than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. Pollution-related death and sickness contribute to approximately $4.6 trillion in annual losses worldwide as well.

94 deaths from plague in Madagascar, UN health agency says

MARTIAL TREZZINI
Ibrahima Soce Fall, Regional Emergency Director for Africa, of the World Health Organization, WHO, speaks during a press conference, about the Update on the plague situation in Madagascar, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

A large plague outbreak in Madagascar has killed 94, according to the World Health Organization said Friday. The plague is endemic in Madagascar, but the plague has reached the two biggest cities for the first time in this year’s outbreak. More than 70 percent of the cases are pneumonic plague.

Dodgers vs Cubs Highlights

Enrique Hernandez became the first Dodger ever to hit three home runs in a post-season game.

