Things you should know today: 10/19/17

Workers from the Advanced Granite Solutions company console each other as police and Emergency Medical Services respond to a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the office park killing several co-workers and wounded others, authorities said. (Matt Button/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Two were killed and three are in critical condition after an office shooting Wednesday morning. After a 10-hour, multi-state manhunt, the gunman was arrested.
ADDS TRUMP’S RESPONSE TO REP. WILSON – In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, frame from video, Myeshia Johnson cries over the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, upon his body’s arrival in Miami. President Donald Trump told the widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to Rep. Frederica Wilson, who said she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said Wilson’s description of the call was “fabricated.” (WPLG via AP)
Although President Trump has repeatedly claimed to reach out personally to all families of the fallen, at least nine families have not received a call or letter. One was promised cash by Trump but never received the check, although the White House announced Wednesday that the check has now been sent.
Philippine troops head back to the devastated village of Mapandi which has been cleared of Islamic State group-linked militants in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Two days after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi city, the military announced the killing of more suspected militants in the continuing military offensive. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
After a nearly five-month siege by the militants in Marawi city, Philippine troops battled Thursday to defeat the final stand of pro-Islamic State group militants.
