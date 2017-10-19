LDS missionaries temporarily transferred from Madagascar

A total of 69 missionaries serving on the island of Madagascar are being transferred or temporarily reassigned to other missions due to an emerging outbreak of plague. An additional ten missionaries nearing the completion of their missions are being sent home.

The missionaries are in the process of being relocated as a precautionary measure. Missionaries currently serving on the islands of Mauritius and Reunion will stay.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued the following statement regarding missionaries in Madagascar:

Ensuring the health and safety of our missionaries is our top priority. In recent weeks measures have been taken to reduce risk to missionaries, including providing them with prescription medication to help prevent plague and asking them to remain in their apartments. There are no reports of illness among the missionaries. Families are being notified as the missionaries are temporarily reassigned. This is a very challenging situation for the missionaries, members and citizens of these countries, and we are taking every practical step to reduce risk and praying for their health and safety.

To read the full statement from Mormon Newsroom, click here.