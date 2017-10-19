BYU football announces second series with East Carolina

Saturday’s game between BYU and East Carolina won’t be the last as the Cougars announced a new, two-game series with the Pirates beginning in 2022.

The first game will be played on Oct. 15, 2022, in Provo and the second will take place on Oct. 19, 2024, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

“We have enjoyed the opportunity to play teams from the American Athletic Conference, including the current series with East Carolina,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. “ECU is a great matchup and it was an easy decision to schedule another series with them. It provides our team with a unique travel opportunity, and it gives Cougar fans who live in the southeast another opportunity to see us play.”

BYU leads the all-time series 1-0 after a 45-38 win in 2015.

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 5 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.