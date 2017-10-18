Things you should know today: 10/18/17

Taylor Zundel
Hayward suffers gruesome injury, Celtics lose opener 102-99

Tony Dejak
Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Gordon Hayward’s Celtics’ debut ended with only 6:45 left in the first quarter after breaking his ankle.

 

Trump says Comey knew he was going to exonerate Clinton

J. Scott Applewhite
In this June 8, 2017 photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is again tweeting about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation. The latest burst came Wednesday morning in response to the FBI’s release of a heavily blacked-out draft memo by then-Director James Comey in preparation of closing the investigation without criminal charges. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump tweeted this week that James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton before her investigation was over in time for the election.

 

Health care plan sponsor says Trump offers encouragement

Andrew Harnik
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., left, accompanied by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., right, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, after he and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., say they have the “basic outlines” of a bipartisan deal to resume payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Along with other encouraging changes to health care, the deal will allow insurance coverage at a low-cost for all consumers.

 

Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

FILE – In this July 29, 2012, file photo, U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney poses after completing her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastic women’s qualifications at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Maroney posted a statement on Twitter Oct. 18, 2017, in which she said she was molested for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Olympic Medalist McKayla Maroney says she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

