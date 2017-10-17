Police Beat Oct. 10-16

BYU

Disorderly Conduct

Oct. 11 – Five male students were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for blocking doors and hallways with furniture in Helaman Halls.

Domestic Violence

Oct. 11 – A female visitor reported a verbal argument between a student married couple in Wymount. No charges were filed.

Harassment

Oct. 10 – A campus employee reported receiving a harassing phone call from an individual not affiliated with BYU.

Theft

Oct. 10 – A male student reported computer equipment stolen from an office in the Smith Fieldhouse.

Oct. 10 – An individual reported an unsecured laptop taken from the Martin Building.

Oct. 11 – A male student reported his secured bicycle, valued at $500, stolen near the library. The bicycle has been entered on the national theft database.

Oct. 12 – An individual reported a car stolen from Lot 38; however, the vehicle was later located, as the owner had only forgotten where they had parked.

Trespassing

Oct. 12 – An individual reported that another individual who is banned from the area had returned.

Oct. 12 – An individual reported a group of students trespassing in the Bulldog Boulevard and Canyon Road area; however, upon arrival, the officer determined the students were making a film.

Orem

Theft

Oct. 10 – A man at Simply Mac put a laptop in his backpack and left on a bullet bike.