Highlights from BYU Colleges

College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences
- The psychology department welcomed Professor Rebekka Matheson this semester. Matheson, a BYU graduate, is an assistant professor of cognitive and behavioral neuroscience; she currently teaches neurobiology, behavioral neuroscience and sensation and perception. She is interested in the neuroanatomy of reward and its implications in psychiatric illness and addiction.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- The American Society of Mechanical Engineers recently renewed doctoral student Allison Lee’s teaching fellowship. The award is given to only four or five students in the nation each year. Lee, who is in year four of her five-year mechanical engineering doctoral program, also did her undergraduate in mechanical engineering at BYU. She first received the fellowship in 2015 after submitting an extensive application that included GRE scores, her academic transcript and letters of recommendation. The fellowship allowed her to teach an undergraduate course at BYU.
- After she graduates next August, Lee hopes to teach at a university that emphasizes teaching over research.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- BYU is celebrating National Chemistry Week, Oct. 23-28, with a number of events across campus put on by the Central Utah section of the American Chemical Society. Chemistry magic shows will be held Oct. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 through Oct. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There will also be a “Famous Mormon Scientists” exhibition at the Education in Zion gallery in the Joseph F. Smith Building; a half-hour family home evening program about the exhibition is scheduled at the gallery on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- On Oct. 25, BYU chemistry students will present posters of their faculty-mentored research in the Benson Building, with a reception from 4-6:30 p.m. in the same building. Y-Chem, the BYU student chapter of the American Chemical Society, will sell liquid nitrogen ice cream, chemistry t-shirts and chemistry mugs all week in the Benson Building 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. All events are free to the public.
Library
- As part of American Archives Month, the Harold B. Lee Library will feature famous signatures from the archives on Oct. 17 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The display will include documents that feature signatures from historical figures such as George Washington, Joseph Smith and Charles Dickens. The event is open to the public. In addition, on Oct. 24 from 3-4 p.m., the library will host a discussion on the making of “The Saint John’s Bible” with guest speaker Brad Neary, Director of The Saint John’s Bible Heritage Program at Saint John’s University in Minnesota. “The Saint John’s Bible” is a work of art and theology created by a group of artists coordinated by Donald Jackson in Wales and a team of scholars in Central Minnesota. The result is a mix of ancient calligraphy techniques and modern illumination. The library owns the only copy of the seven-volume set in the state of Utah. Following the discussion, guests can view all seven volumes.