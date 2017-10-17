BYU women’s tennis has strong showing at ITA Regionals

The BYU women’s tennis team competed in the ITA Regionals on Oct. 11-13 in Salt Lake City with doubles-team Katie Cusick and Anastasia Abramyan playing until the third day where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Cusick and Abramyan started off the tournament by defeating UTEP’s Maria Paula Medina and Lois Wagenvoort. They later had a victory against UNLV’s Juliet Zhang and Izumi Asano, which moved them to the round of 16. They were able to win against the University of Denver, which moved them to the quarterfinals. However, it was there that the pair was defeated.

In the singles play, Cusick beat UTEP’s Wagenvoort to start off and had wins against Victoria Robertson of Utah and UNLV’s Anna Bogoslavets on Thursday.

She was later defeated by Claudia Herrero of the University of Nevada.

Abramyan won her singles matches against Colorado’s Annabelle Andrinopolus and UNLV’s Asano on Thursday.

She went on to play Marianna Petrei on Idaho on Friday and won the first set, but was defeated in the quarterfinals later that day.

“Kate and Anastasia both did a great job in singles and pulled out two great wins,” said Coach Lauren Jones-Spencer after their wins on Thursday.

Samantha Smith started out her singles play with a win against Montana’s Elimear Maher. She then went on to win against Laura Sparato of Idaho, but was defeated in the round of 32.

Taylah Beckman won against UTEP’s Alisa Morozova but lost in her match against Elisa Koonik of Wyoming.

Madeline Almeida had a win against Nevada’s Anastaysha Gorbacheva but lost to UNLV’s Aiwen Zhu.

Hermehr Kaur lost against UNLV’s Samantha Li. She went on to play in the consolation practice match the next day where she came out with a victory.

The team will return to action on Nov. 3-4 at the Jack Kramer Invitational in California.