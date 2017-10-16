Things you should know today: 10/16/17

Michaela Proctor
Somalia truck bombing toll over 300 as funerals continue

Farah Abdi Warsameh
Turkish doctors transport a critically wounded man on a stretcher to a waiting Turkish air ambulance to airlift injured patients for treatment in Turkey, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Oct,16, 2017. The death toll from Saturday’s truck bombing in Somalia’s capital now exceeds 300, the director of an ambulance service said Monday, as the country reeled from the deadliest single attack. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A Saturday truck bombing targeted a crowded street in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing 300 and injuring over 70 more, making this one of the world’s worst attacks in years. Turkish aid came immediately to fly seriously injured victims to Turkey for medical treatment.

Portugal wildfires kill at least 27; 4 dead in Spain

People push a van that got stuck bringing water for volunteers to fight a wild fire raging near houses in the outskirts of Obidos, Portugal, in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 16 2017. Wildfires in Portugal killed at least 27 people, injured dozens more and left an unconfirmed number of missing in the country’s second such tragedy in four months, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Wildfires in the densely forested areas of central and northern Portugal have killed 27 and injured 51 more people. Fire fighters hope that with the wetter weather coming that they will be able to control the blazes.

California fire victims return home as crews gain ground

Jae C. Hong
Howard Lasker, right, comforts his daughter, Gabrielle, who is visiting their home for the first time since a wildfire swept through it Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. With the winds dying down, fire officials said Sunday they have apparently “turned a corner” against the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Nearly 25,000 people returned to their homes in California as winds died down and fire crews gained ground on controlling California’s most destructive fire in its history. 75,000 still remain evacuated from their homes.

Fidget spinner spinning in space!

See what happens when astronauts take one of this year’s most popular toys into zero gravity.

