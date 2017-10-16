Things you should know today: 10/16/17

A Saturday truck bombing targeted a crowded street in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing 300 and injuring over 70 more, making this one of the world’s worst attacks in years. Turkish aid came immediately to fly seriously injured victims to Turkey for medical treatment.

Wildfires in the densely forested areas of central and northern Portugal have killed 27 and injured 51 more people. Fire fighters hope that with the wetter weather coming that they will be able to control the blazes.

Nearly 25,000 people returned to their homes in California as winds died down and fire crews gained ground on controlling California’s most destructive fire in its history. 75,000 still remain evacuated from their homes.

Fidget spinner spinning in space!

See what happens when astronauts take one of this year’s most popular toys into zero gravity.